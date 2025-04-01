Bastille, one of the UK’s biggest live acts, to perform in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the UK’s biggest and best live acts, multi-platinum selling band, Bastille have announce a huge UK arena tour for November 2025 – and one of the stops is in Sussex.

‘From All Sides’ – Songs from the first 15 years is a celebration of the band’s career-spanning, multi-billion streaming records so far.

Performing in nine cities across the UK, they will be at the Brighton Centre on Sunday, November 16, where limited tickets are still available. There is better availability for other dates on the tour.

The ‘From All Sides’ shows will be the only opportunity to see the four piece – Dan Smith, Will Farquarson, Chris ‘Woody’ Wood and Kyle Simmons, perform live globally in 2025.

Bastille are performing in Sussex later this year

The band’s first UK arena shows in over three years, each show will feature songs from across Bastille’s entire discography - everything from fan favourites to deep cuts and intimate unplugged moments, rarities from the Other Peoples’s Heartache mixtapes, alongside seminal moments from across the band’s four top five charting albums, which includes three UK No 1’s - Bad Blood (2013), Wild World (2016), Give Me The Future (2022), and Doom Days, No.4 (2019).

On playing the tour, Bastille said: “We’re really excited to announce that we’re going on tour for the first time in a while to play the songs we all love from our first 15 years and beyond. Hope to see a load of you in November.”

Bastille are showing their support for grassroots youth music spaces by giving a tour donation to Youth Music's 'Rescue the Roots' campaign.

Youth Music, the UK’s leading charity helping marginalised young people make and monetise music, announced its urgent £1 million ‘Rescue the Roots’ fundraising campaign earlier this month to address the funding crisis threatening grassroots youth music projects across the country. The sector is currently at breaking point and without action, the future of young people’s lives in music will be even more bleak - a recent survey found that 41% of grassroots youth music projects are at risk of closure - an increase of 17% from last year.

Youth Music will match every pound raised up to £1 million to create a total of £2 million to quickly distribute to youth organisations and emerging young creatives who are in urgent need of support. Bastille's tour donation will therefore be match funded by Youth Music, doubling its impact.

In addition to the donation, Bastille will help support Youth Music's NextGen Community throughout the tour with mentoring sessions, giving young people wanting to get into the music industry insight and understanding on the live sector and arena tours.

Matt Griffiths, Youth Music CEO, said: “The crisis facing grassroots youth music projects is at breaking point. The lack of funding available is at critically low levels and the threat of closure for many is more imminent than ever. We're delighted to further develop our relationship with Bastille, who have also supported us previously, to help raise awareness and funds for our Rescue the Roots campaign while in addition to this, giving our NextGen Community vital insight and knowledge on how the live sector of the music industry works."

With over 13 million records sold, 3 No.1 albums, 6 UK top 40 singles and 2 billion video views, Bastille continue to be one of the world’s most streamed bands.

As the festival headliners bring their one-off celebratory shows to UK arena’s this autumn, “From All Sides” – Songs from the first 15 years will see fans experience a Bastille show like no other, one they’ll not want to miss.