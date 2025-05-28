Battle Choral Society does it again!
The wonderful acoustics of the church was the perfect venue for this work. The accompanying instrumentalists, Nigel Howard (organ), the amazing intricacies demanded by the work were executed by Nigel, little short of a genius, as well as Duncan Reid (Piano), Andy Gill (trumpet) and Pete Beaumont (timpani). A mention should also be given to Joel Knowles-Baker, who behind the scenes managed to follow the pacey score to put up images representing the activities being sung about on a big screen behind the choir.
Comments from the audience were very positive with compliments on the choir and the fantastic soloists. Nigel (organist) also came in for particular notice and he received his own ovation and cheers when asked to show himself at the end of the performance. Well done Vince Wade for putting the concert together and for badgering the choir at rehearsals!
The choir welcomes new members, it meets on Monday evenings from 7.30 pm at St Mary’s Church, Battle. Please contact our membership secretary for more information at: [email protected].
Look out for the next performance on Saturday 18th October. More details to follow nearer the date.