Bearded mammoths hit the Sussex wrestling stage

The Beards, one of the UK’s most feared tag teams, have a double date as wrestling hits the Sussex stage.

The mammoth duo, individually "Man Mountain" Karl Atlas and Maddog Quinn, feature in two huge super-heavyweight top of the bill battles at Lancing and Peacehaven, with in the region of 90st. treading the boards on each occasion.

The mammoth duo, individually “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas and Maddog Quinn, feature in two huge super-heavyweight top of the bill battles at Lancing and Peacehaven, with in the region of 90st. treading the boards on each occasion.

The show at the Lancing Parish Hall on Friday, October 11, sees The Beards face another giant team, “The Gladiator” Samson and Big Wade, while at the Meridian Hall in Peacehaven on Saturday, October 19, they go in against “The Mighty Oak” James Kenna and Lewes heavyweight star Jason Winter.

Both shows, presented by top matchmakers Premier Promotions, have star-packed supporting cards, with the Lancing event also featuring an all-in American rumble with the wrestlers being eliminated by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope and the last man standing being declared the winner.

The Beards: Feared tag team

Sussex wrestlers Cameron and David Lovejoy are set to defend their PWF titles against challengers from the capital on the same bill, with Cameron taking on Freddie Idle in a welterweight bout, and Lovejoy putting his lightweight championship belt on the line against Harry Sefton.

The top supporting bout at Peacehaven features a clash by public demand between two local stars, Cameron and P. J. Reeves, that is likely to split the ringside audience, while Brighton wrestling legend Barry Cooper meets Isaac Freyda, and David Lovejoy battles Casey Bitout.

Both shows kick-off at 7.30, and tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366, with discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets.