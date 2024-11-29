Beloved Sussex Grandad Neil Ferrigan returns with a Christmas tale for all ages

Neil Ferrigan, the 79-year-old singer-songwriter who charmed audiences with his debut EP I'm a Little Clock Man (and friends) earlier this year, is set to delight listeners once again with his new festive release, The Robot Man – A Christmas Story. Available on all major streaming platforms from 1st December 2024, this two-track single offers a heartwarming Christmas narrative alongside a standalone song to spread seasonal joy.

A Magical Christmas MorningThe Robot Man – A Christmas Story invites listeners to join siblings Bryetil and BowSee on a magical Christmas morning. Creeping downstairs to see if Father Christmas has visited, they discover a mysterious box hidden behind the tree. As the family gathers to investigate, they unveil a cheerful blue robot with glowing yellow eyes, who springs to life, singing and dancing to their delight. Father Christmas himself even makes a heartwarming appearance.

This captivating narrative is narrated by Plum Phillips and paired with The Robot Man song, a joyful track written and performed by Neil Ferrigan with accompaniment by Paul Phillips. Together, they bring to life the charm and whimsy of Christmas for listeners of all ages.

Building on Past SuccessNeil’s debut release, I'm a Little Clock Man (and friends), resonated with families, blending imaginative lyrics and timeless melodies. Tracks like Mr Jumbo and Bolts and Wires showcased Neil’s gift for creating music that transcends generations. With The Robot Man – A Christmas Story, Neil continues to capture hearts and imaginations, delivering a festive treat perfect for holiday playlists.

Neil Ferrigan in the studio

Recorded by Paul Phillips, this release reflects Neil’s passion for storytelling and his dedication to producing music that brings families together.

A Legacy of MusicNeil Ferrigan’s music reflects a life filled with love, creativity and family. From his debut EP to this festive release, Neil continues to inspire listeners of all ages, proving that it’s never too late to share your dreams with the world.

Release Details

Title: The Robot Man – A Christmas StoryArtist: Neil Ferrigan

The Robot Man – A Christmas Story

Tracks:

The Robot Man – A Christmas Story (narrated by Plum Phillips) The Robot Man (song only)Release Date: 1st December 2024Label: Hurst-1st RecordsAvailable On: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and all major platformsCredits

Story narration: Plum PhillipsSongwriting and performance: Neil FerriganAccompaniment and recording: Paul PhillipsPhotography: Debbie ClareStory artwork: Debbie Clare

CopyrightMusic copyright: © 2024 Neil Ferrigan. All rights reserved.Story artwork copyright: © 2024 Debbie Clare. All rights reserved.

Follow Neil Ferrigan for updates:

Instagram: @neilferriganmusicFacebook: Neil Ferrigan MusicLinktree: https://linktr.ee/neilferrigan