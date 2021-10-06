Ben Ottewell from Gomez plays Lewes gig
Offering live independent music in Lewes, the next Hilltop Sessions on October 7 feature Ben Ottewell from Gomez (www.hilltopsessions.co.uk).
Spokesman Oliver Dudok Van Heel said: “We’re delighted to welcome Brighton-based Ben Ottewell to Hilltop Sessions. Ben is a founding member of Gomez, the British rock act whose debut album, Bring It On, won the Mercury Music Prize in 1998. Gomez never had a designated frontman. Ottewell, Ian Ball and Tom Gray all sang, and the band’s albums usually included several vocal performances from each, but Ottewell took the helm more than his bandmates, making him one of the group’s most prominent members. After releasing the band’s sixth album in 2009, he began paving the way for a solo career, making his debut with the release of 2011’s Shapes & Shadows. His second album, Rattlebag, followed in 2014. In early 2017, Ottewell released the single Watcher in anticipation of the release of his third full-length outing, Man Apart, which dropped later that May.
“Ben remains very active with Gomez and will be returning with the band in the US just in time for October’s Hilltop Session. from recording sessions with the band.”
“Supporting Ben is Lotte Pearl, a 18-year-old singer songwriter from Lewes and a graduate of Starfish Music, the charity that aims to help young people find their musical voice. Lotte writes, plays and produces her own music which combines passion and gentle humour with beguiling melodies.”
The concert starts at 8pm at 3 Station Street, Lewes, BN7 2DA.