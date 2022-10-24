Beth Nielsen Chapman by Patricia O'Driscoll

Spokeswoman Gem Faulkner said: “Ever since the release of her first album Hearing It First in 1980, Beth Nielsen Chapman has undoubtedly made her mark in music. Her body of work includes seven number-one hits and spans a diverse roster of legendary artists who have covered her songs including Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Keb Mo and Elton John and has often been featured in film and TV. The depth of her music reflects her resilience and strength, having come through many life challenges. She has survived with humour and an endless sense of wonder, as vital as ever. Her new album CrazyTown offers further insight into the heart and soul of a hugely established artist who, 40 years into her career, continues to take risks and create something entirely new.

"CrazyTown combines elements of classic rock, blues and pop to great effect. It’s a deeply personal collection, exploring themes of navigating the ups and downs of life and love, but, as with all Beth’s albums – still with plenty of light at the end of the tunnel.