Beth Nielsen Chapman plays Bexhill
Grammy-nominated Songwriter’s Hall of Fame inductee Beth Nielsen Chapman heads to Bexhill ‘s De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday, October 29 on the back of her new album CrazyTown.
Spokeswoman Gem Faulkner said: “Ever since the release of her first album Hearing It First in 1980, Beth Nielsen Chapman has undoubtedly made her mark in music. Her body of work includes seven number-one hits and spans a diverse roster of legendary artists who have covered her songs including Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Keb Mo and Elton John and has often been featured in film and TV. The depth of her music reflects her resilience and strength, having come through many life challenges. She has survived with humour and an endless sense of wonder, as vital as ever. Her new album CrazyTown offers further insight into the heart and soul of a hugely established artist who, 40 years into her career, continues to take risks and create something entirely new.
"CrazyTown combines elements of classic rock, blues and pop to great effect. It’s a deeply personal collection, exploring themes of navigating the ups and downs of life and love, but, as with all Beth’s albums – still with plenty of light at the end of the tunnel.
“Album highlights include the celebratory opener All Around the World and Put a Woman in Charge, a powerful declaration for female leadership, originally written with and released by Keb Mo (ft Rosanne Cash) and now recorded by Beth herself. The single With Time is a beautiful lament on the passing of time, illustrating all Beth has ever wanted to say about ‘wonder and time and love, the magic of life and the breath of our journey through it.’ Dancin’ With the Past tackles a similar theme but handles it differently, finding Beth at peace with what has gone before. You can feel the emotion in epic ballad The Edge written about losing her first husband to cancer in 1994. Things pick up a gear with the blistering blues rock of tracks like The Universe, which Beth calls ‘Jumpin Jack Flash meets Tom Petty on The Last Train To Clarksville.’”