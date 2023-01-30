Bexhill Choral Society in concert - and looking for new members

Bexhill Choral Society take to the stage on Saturday, February 4 at 7.30pm at St Barnabas Church, Sea Road, Bexhill, TN40 1JG for a concert postponed from October 8 (tickets still valid).

Spokeswoman Pam Tolley said: “Bexhill Choral Society has returned to rehearsals following a well-earned break after our popular Christmas concert. We would normally be rehearsing for our spring concert, but instead we are busily dusting off and polishing up music originally planned for October 2022! This concert, sadly postponed because of Covid, is now taking place at February 4.”

Tickets £13 in advance or £15 on the door (cash, cheque or card).

“The concert features Schubert’s Mass in A Flat, which is possibly his most songful and inventive. It was regarded by Schubert himself as the finest of his six Latin Mass settings, and shows his genius for melody. Bizet’s Te Deum is rarely performed, but is a joyously uplifting piece full of varied and tuneful music.”

Bexhill Choral Society will be joined by soloists, soprano Louisa Alice-Rose, mezzo Judith Buckle, tenor Ian Parrett and baritone Peter Grevatt who additionally will be singing Poulenc’s song-cycle Chansons Villageoises.

“The programme is accompanied by the Sussex Concert Orchestra, who will also perform Ravel’s beautiful and well-known Pavane pour une infante defunte,” Pam said. “As usual the director of music is the very talented Kenneth Roberts assisted by the well-known local pianist and organist Nigel Howard.

“Our next concert is on May 13 at St Peter’s and we start rehearsals for this on Wednesday, February 8 at Little Common Community Centre. This will be a wonderful Choral Celebration with a range of pieces from favourite classical items by composers such as Vivaldi, Bach, Mozart and Handel (including the Hallelujah Chorus), through pieces by Verdi, Elgar and Faure to more recent classics such as Howard Goodall’s The Lord is my Shepherd. Gershwin Greats include the much-loved Summertime, and the concert finishes in style with three brilliant Beatles’ songs.

“This concert really does have something for everyone and as we are always looking for new members, why not consider joining us from February 8? Like most choirs we particularly need more voices in the lower range of tenor and bass, but welcome everyone to our friendly non-audition choir. There is increasing evidence that singing in a choir brings real health, emotional and social benefits as well as enjoyment, so why not give it a try? You would be welcome to attend a few rehearsals free of charge to see if it is right for you.

“We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7-9 generally at Little Common Community Centre, but sometimes at St Barnabas Church.