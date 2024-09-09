Bexhill Choral Society tuning up for the Autumn!

Bexhill Choral Society are looking forward to a busy few months rehearsing for their up coming concerts.

As the summer draws to a close, the members of Bexhill Choral Society are busy rehearsing for their next concert this autumn. Our last concert in May concentrated on some wonderful Baroque music and was very well received by the audience; many commented on the high standard of the performance and how much they enjoyed the music.

This October in a change of mood the choir will be singing a selection of works by famous British Classical composers from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. These have been carefully selected by our well known musical director Kenneth Roberts to show case the rich and very varied compositions that were being written at that time.

Amongst the pieces being performed are ‘I was Glad’ by Parry, heard quite recently at the Coronation of King Charles III, and Elgar’s ‘Song of Liberty’ an arrangement of his Pomp and Circumstance March No 4.

Kenneth Roberts musical director

Less well known pieces of the era are also on the programme. These include Vaughan Williams’ ‘Toward the Unknown Region’, which was his first major choral piece, brilliantly expressing poet Walt Whitman’s inspirational and humanistic text with music that starts quietly but builds through waves of excitement to an exultant climax. Also being celebrated is the 150th anniversary of Holst’s birth with his powerful ‘Short Festival Te Deum’. Marking the 100th anniversary of Stanford’s death the choir will perform his beautiful composition ‘The Bluebird’, a piece which is popular with Classic fm listeners. Once again we are joined by the popular baritone Peter Grevatt who will be performing solo pieces by Vaughan Williams and joining the choir in another composition by Stanford, his wonderfully atmospheric ‘Songs of the Sea’. Works by Arthur Sullivan and Edward Elgar also appear on the programme, reflective songs to add contrast to the evening’s music.

The Sussex Concert Orchestra will accompany the choir, conducted by our musical director Kenneth Roberts.

The concert will take place at St Barnabas Church, Sea Road, Bexhill on Saturday 5th October at 7.30pm. Tickets are £14 in advance and £16 on the door. They can be obtained from choir members or Second Spin in Sackville Road Bexhill. Online tickets may be purchased from ticketsource.co.uk/bcs

Please come and join us in what promises to be an exciting and varied musical event!

Peter Grevatt baritone soloist

After this concert we will be moving on swiftly to our celebrations for the Christmas season. We will be presenting a delightful selection of Christmas music and carols in our very popular Christmas concert on Saturday 7th December, again in St Barnabas Church at 7.30pm.

Bexhill Choral Society is a friendly non-audition choir and warmly welcomes new members. We usually perform 3 concerts each year, and rehearse on Wednesday evenings with our renowned Director of Music, Kenneth Roberts, and well known local pianist and organist Nigel Howard, as accompanist.