Bexhill date as The Blues Band call it a day after 43 years

They formed 43 years ago.

The tour, Bye Bye Blues Band, sees the troupe make their way to Bexhill-On-Sea together for the very last time on Friday, June 17.

Edward Kilroy, of promoters Coastal Events, said: “Formed in 1979 by five virtuosos, already music industry veterans, it began with Paul Jones, actor, singer, musician and radio presenter, no stranger to the pop charts throughout the 1960s as front man for the hugely successful Manfred Mann.

"Fellow Manfred member Tom McGuinness shared the same love of the blues – he’d started out with Eric Clapton in The Roosters.

“They brought in legendary slide guitar maestro and singer Dave Kelly, who brought along a talented fellow musician, bassist Gary Fletcher.

"With the addition of Tom’s chart-topping partner from McGuinness Flint, drummer Hughie Flint, (ex-John Mayall’s Blues Breakers), that first line-up stormed the post-punk music scene, and contrary to their expectations, they soon had an international career playing the music they loved.

“After two and a half years, Flint left due to the pressures of touring.

"His place was admirably filled by another fine drummer, Rob Townsend, a member of one of Britain’s most eclectic, legendary outfits, Family.

“The rest, as the saying goes, is history. But what history!

"TV, films, a stadium tour with Dire Straits, over 20 albums and thousands of shows later, they’ve earned a worldwide reputation as one of the finest exponents of the blues tradition in all its forms.”

Edward added: “With this all-star line-up, what’s on offer is always the same; a stunning menu of original compositions and blues classics, all delivered with passion, knowledge, love of the genre and entertaining showmanship.

“Other blues groups come and go, but it takes something special to achieve the iconic prestige they’ve earned.

"If you want to know what over 40 years of skill and devotion sound like, here’s your chance – if you love the blues, it doesn’t get any better than The Blues Band.”

The Blues Band Member Dave Kelly said: “Bye Bye Blues Band is the title of our fifth album, recorded at the end of 1982 when we split for a few years, but that’s partly why I use it now.

“Having been together, aside from the above-mentioned hiatus, for 43 years, we are finally, with quite a few regrets, calling it a day.

"Like most of you, we are not getting any younger and there have been some health issues over the past few years within the band.

"We want to go out with a bang and at the top of our game.

"Thanks for all your support over the years – it’s been fabulous to play for you and to meet so many of you at the gigs.”