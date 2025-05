Bibi Heal (Soprano) and Milos Milivojevic (accordion) to perform at Boxgrove Priory

Wednesday 21st May 2025, 7.30pm at Boxgrove Priory. CULTURE TO CAFES: A TASTE OF OPERA AND SONG, FROM HIGHBROW TO HOI POLLOI : From the silvery perfection of Mozart and Beethoven, via the fire and mischief of Strauss and Bizet, to the raw humanity of Poulenc, Satie and Louiguy, this is a programme that moves, surprises and charms.