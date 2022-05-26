Big names as Charleston Festival concludes - find out who's coming

Charleston farmhouse. Image ©Penelope Fewster

Charleston spokeswoman Carole Buchan said: “Add to the mix such big names as Bob Geldof revealing his beliefs ; local MP Caroline Lucas on art and the environment; New Labour’s Peter Mandelson in conversation and writers Alison MacLeod and Lara Feigel on D.H. Lawrence. Prize-winning author Julian Barnes will discuss his work with Hermione Lee.

“Sheila Hancock and Joan Bakewell return to the Charleston stage and Lady Hale gives the Jeremy Hutchinson memorial lecture. Activist and star of stage and screen Joanna Lumley takes her audience on a world tour on the final evening of the festival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A great success at Charleston this year have been the special events for children and young people. There is a treat in store this weekend when the audience meets Lauren Child on the Saturday and Philip Reeve and Jessie Burton on the Sunday.

“Details of the full programme and how to book can be found on Charleston.org.uk/festivals or ring the box office on 01323-408520.

“A shuttle bus runs between Lewes Railway Station and Charleston throughout the festival.”

Have you read: Downton Abbey - those all important Sussex connections

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way