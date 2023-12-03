Blackadder is December show from Horley’s Archway Theatre

Geoff Dartnell said: “I am delighted to be directing Blackadder, which is in its 40th anniversary year, with a fantastic cast and crew who have been a pleasure to work with. It is particularly pleasing to see so many new faces to the Archway amongst the cast. Audience expectations are high as it is an iconic television comedy production, which virtually everyone has seen at some point and is both loved and, indeed, considered a national treasure. I decided early on to retain almost all of the adult humour. In addition, while still remaining faithful to the original production, I have introduced some surprises that even die-hard Blackadder fans will hopefully be pleasantly amused by.”