Blackadder is December show from Horley’s Archway Theatre
Geoff Dartnell said: “I am delighted to be directing Blackadder, which is in its 40th anniversary year, with a fantastic cast and crew who have been a pleasure to work with. It is particularly pleasing to see so many new faces to the Archway amongst the cast. Audience expectations are high as it is an iconic television comedy production, which virtually everyone has seen at some point and is both loved and, indeed, considered a national treasure. I decided early on to retain almost all of the adult humour. In addition, while still remaining faithful to the original production, I have introduced some surprises that even die-hard Blackadder fans will hopefully be pleasantly amused by.”
Performances are at 3pm on Sunday, December 3, as well as at 7.45pm from Tuesday, December 5 to Saturday, December 9 and from Tuesday, December 12 to Saturday, December 16. For some shows, tickets have already sold out.”
Tickets on www.ticketsource.co.uk/archwaytheatre/blackadder/e-myxobx.
Geoff added: “The Archway Theatre is among Surrey's leading repertory drama theatres. Nestled in Horley’s atmospheric railway arches, The Archway Theatre Company has for 70 years been surprising and delighting residents and visitors with high-quality productions, ranging from Shakespeare and the classics through modern comedies, musicals and pantomimes to experimental pieces that push the boundaries of the form.”
“A member of the prestigious Little Theatre Guild, the Archway boasts a comfortable 95-seat auditorium and a cosy, recently refurbished bar where audience members and cast and crew can relax and enjoy the anticipation and afterglow of memorable performances. Our ten main-house productions per year run for ten nights each. In addition, there is a studio space for smaller-scale shows and our youth workshop and young adults group offer fantastic opportunities for young people.”