Blues, Soul and Motown celebration in St Leonards with collection for charity

Its arrangement of Dancing in the Street will have you dancing in the aisles and the Motown Medley, with its sounds of Detroit, will have your feet tapping and fingers snapping. Rock your Blues Brothers look with fedoras and shades as you listen to our R&B rendering of some of their greatest hits.With special guests, The Kukes; an alternative folk/country/pop band based in Bexhill and Hastings and featuring melodic harmonies, ukuleles, melodeon, whistle, banjo, and an eclectic song choice and winners of the Ukulele Society of Great Britain's Ukulele Band of the Year contest in 2019.Entry is free but there will be a cash collection for our chosen charity, Project Art Works, which collaborates with people with complex support needs and provides art and care through film, events, projects and exhibitions.Organisers can promise you a fun and entertaining evening, so set your sat navs to TN38 0DR and come along to The Masonic Hall on Thursday April 27, doors open at 7pm for a 7:30pm start.