Bognor Puppet Festival takes to the stage

Bognor Puppet Festival - Tortoise and Hedgehog

Director Hilary Strong said: “This year’s festival includes productions by Long Nose Puppets, Scarlet Oak, Wishworks, Frolicked, Enter Edem, Rust and Stardust, plus a completely new puppet play produced by Making Theatre Gaining Skills and funded by Arts Council England. Most of the shows will take place in the new Bognor Makerspace, a large warehouse in the centre of Bognor being developed as a community makerspace with facilities for theatre production, training and social connection. An initiative developed by the Aldingbourne Trust and Making Theatre Gaining Skills in 2020, the Makerspace has already been busy hosting training courses, events and workshops.”

Hilary added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing puppetry back to Bognor with a fantastic line-up of shows, full of magic and fun. And tickets for all the shows cost just £3, the same affordable price as last year.”

The full programme is available on the website via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/making-theatre

“The Bognor Puppet Festival is funded by Arts Council England and Bognor Regis Town Council and produced by Making Theatre Gaining Skills with the programming support of Applause Rural Touring Agency.

“Making Theatre Gaining Skills is a social enterprise established in 2013 that provides unique training courses in the coastal West Sussex area. We work with long-term unemployed people who are affected by mental health issues, learning difficulties and other disabilities. We also provide inclusive cultural activity, from Arts Council funded touring productions to local arts festivals, helping develop community cohesion.”