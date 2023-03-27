Bognor Regis Concert Band offer music "fit for a king"

Spokeswoman Margaret Holland said: “Hot on the heels of winning the Southdown Concert Band cup for the second year running at the Chichester Festival for Music, Dance & Speech this month, and following on from our very successful Proms concert last year, we are looking forward to entertaining you again so join us for a right royal performance of rousing music from your very own c oncert.
" We will have a good supply of flags available on the day."
Tickets are £10 for a dults, £8 for under-16s and seniors, and are available online at www.alexandratheatre.co.uk or from the Regis box office on 01243 861010
“Bognor Regis Concert Band, whose president for the last two years has been Bognor Town Mayor, Cllr John Barrett, are very much a community band, comprising more than 30 enthusiastic amateur players. We rehearse e very Tuesday evening 7.30-9.30pm at the Regis School of Music, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis. For more information on booking us for your next event, contact us on [email protected] or on our Facebook page. Later in the year, on Sunday, May 14 at 10.30am we will be on the Seafront Bandstand supporting the Bognor 10K race. On Saturday, June 10 we will be performing in Hotham Park.”