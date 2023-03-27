Bognor Regis Concert Band offer music "fit for a king"

Under the musical direction of Robert Horner, the award-winning Bognor Regis Concert Band will be back at the Alexandra Theatre on Sunday, April 2 to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation year. They are promising a “celebration concert featuring an afternoon of music fit for a king.”

Spokeswoman Margaret Holland said: “Hot on the heels of winning the Southdown Concert Band cup for the second year running at the Chichester Festival for Music, Dance & Speech this month, and following on from our very successful Proms concert last year, we are looking forward to entertaining you again so join us for a right royal performance of rousing music from your very own c oncert.

" We will have a good supply of flags available on the day."

Tickets are £10 for a dults, £8 for under-16s and seniors, and are available online at www.alexandratheatre.co.uk or from the Regis box office on 01243 861010

