Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
21 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
21 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Bognor Regis Concert Band offer music "fit for a king"

Under the musical direction of Robert Horner, the award-winning Bognor Regis Concert Band will be back at the Alexandra Theatre on Sunday, April 2 to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation year. They are promising a “celebration concert featuring an afternoon of music fit for a king.”

By Phil Hewitt
Published 27th Mar 2023, 08:05 BST

Spokeswoman Margaret Holland said: “Hot on the heels of winning the Southdown Concert Band cup for the second year running at the Chichester Festival for Music, Dance & Speech this month, and following on from our very successful Proms concert last year, we are looking forward to entertaining you again so join us for a right royal performance of rousing music from your very own c oncert.

" We will have a good supply of flags available on the day."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are £10 for a dults, £8 for under-16s and seniors, and are available online at www.alexandratheatre.co.uk or from the Regis box office on 01243 861010

Most Popular
    Bognor Regis Concert Band
    Bognor Regis Concert Band
    Bognor Regis Concert Band

    “Bognor Regis Concert Band, whose president for the last two years has been Bognor Town Mayor, Cllr John Barrett, are very much a community band, comprising more than 30 enthusiastic amateur players. We rehearse e very Tuesday evening 7.30-9.30pm at the Regis School of Music, Sudley Road, Bognor Regis. For more information on booking us for your next event, contact us on [email protected] or on our Facebook page. Later in the year, on Sunday, May 14 at 10.30am we will be on the Seafront Bandstand supporting the Bognor 10K race. On Saturday, June 10 we will be performing in Hotham Park.”

    Charles IIITickets