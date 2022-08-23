Bognor Regis film-maker back at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

K4K Films and Shortcut Productions present Apartness, the premiere of what Kevin is calling a “multimedia show for tomorrow which will make you laugh, gasp, even tug at your heartstrings.”

It is showing at theSpace @ Surgeon’s Hall (Venue 53) from August 5-27.

Part live/part film, it features Sylvester McCoy and Linda Marlowe and introduces Eleanor May Blackburn in a new hybrid, a part moving-image and part vaudevillian-style comedy.

Apartness tells the tale of two isolated souls and their devilish comedian saviour.

“Funny, poignant, full of shocks and surprises, it is a near-true story of unexpected outcomes, based on and inspired by the actions of a comedian who believed art was more important than life,” Kevin says. “Whatever the truth may be, this is a real-life possibility.

“It is about this elderly couple that were in isolation during the third lockdown and they have been in isolation for about a year and a half.

“But they have a young provider, a young girl that does all their shopping and odd jobs, but who by night is a performer in an illegal comedy club and that is the live part of the show.

“It alternates. You start with the film and then it goes to the live performance and then it goes back to the film when this girl is once again the angel.

“Eleanor May Blackburn is absolutely fantastic (as the comedian).

"I was doing some research on one-woman shows and I wanted someone who could really attack the audience and do the comedy properly.

"She did a solo show about 18 months ago and at the end of last year she was touring the show to rave reviews.

"I got in touch with her and sent her the script. She read it and she loved it.”

Apartness is an hour long in all, to fit the Edinburgh slot, but it will be expanded when it tours.

“We made the film parts about two months ago and shot it around East Wittering.

"I wrote the piece and I sent it to Sylvester and Linda who I had known for a long time.

"I've known Sylvester for about 40 years.

"I've worked with him several times and I have known Linda since she was a rock chick. She was part of a radical three-piece band back then.

“Apartness is a very transportable show that can play in theatres and cinemas.

"All that is required is a stand-up mic and a projector because it's a one-person show with a larger cast on film. I wrote it for the Covid era so that it would be safe to perform but it is not looking back at all.

"I won't tell you what the denouement of the piece is but what it is saying is what are we going to do in the future if this happens again.