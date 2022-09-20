Bognor Regis - how does a band end up being called Aliens Don’t Ring Doorbells?

Aliens Don't Ring Doorbells by Allan McKay

They join the festival on September 24 at 2pm. The band are doing a UK tour – all part of busy times post-pandemic. Adam King, from the band, is heading back to the home country from Spain where he has lived for the past 18 years: “It's just one of those things. I used to have public houses in the UK and when the smoking ban happened in 2005 I decided to sell up and move to Spain and the rest is history. It has been fantastic. I do a lot of work over in Spain with radio and so on.

“The band has been going for three or four years now. I came from a covers band and Dorian, our lead guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and partner with me in the band, moved to Spain as well. He moved about four years ago and heard that we were looking for a lead guitarist as our guy was going back to the UK. We got together and had a few drinks and the band was formed.”

As for the name, the credit goes entirely to Dorian, Adam says: “He was in a subway in New York with his kids and a hobo or whatever you want to call him was just wandering around blurting out nonsense and he walked past Dorian and his kids and said the one sentence ‘Aliens don't ring doorbells!’ And it stuck in Dorian’s head. We were thinking of names and this just worked for us. It is quite easy to remember and if you look it up on Google, it's easy to find everything about us. The name has worked massively in our favour. Everyone always asks where it came from and people remember.

“You just need to come up with a name that no one has come up with before.”

As for the music: “We are adult pop or rock pop. We've had a couple of hits in the US and in the UK we are rock pop and we've got lots of stories to tell in the music and we try to make it all very uplifting and make sure that the diction is clear. Our first album came out about two years ago and we're still touring that really. The music is still very popular from that. We had a couple of hits in the States during the pandemic and it was a bit frustrating because we should have been face to face out there doing the music but actually the pandemic was not too bad for us. We were still writing during that and finishing off bits and pieces. The album had been done but we were promoting it as much as possible online.