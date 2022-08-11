Bognor Regis Opera Night returns

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger Clayden

Together they will champion the arts to the people of the town by introducing some of opera's most popular songs and overtures and increasing the understanding of opera for all attending, they promise.

Frank Renton, a former BBC presenter of Listen to the Band, was serving in the army as director of the Royal Artillery Band in Germany during the 1980s when he crossed paths with Roger and the HM Irish Guards Band performing a concert for German television.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are now combining for Opera Night on August 13 at the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis PO21 1BL, an evening supported by Bognor Regis Town Council and 35 local businesses.

Most Popular

The performers are soprano Tereza Gevogyan, mezzo soprano Lisa Byrnes, tenor Philip O'Brien, baritone Aiden Smith (associate of the Welsh National Opera) and soprano Sylvia Rota, accompanied by the 60 Minute String Orchestra.

Roger has asked that members of the audience wear opera dress to help generate the opera mood: “This still leaves a very broad field of dress as there are so many parts in opera.”

The first act starts at 7.30pm and includes – Rossini William Tell Overture Final; Rossini la Calunnia The Barber of Saville; Rossini Marriage of Figaro Overture; Rossini Non Piu Mesta; Fredrick Handel Queen of Sheba; Camille Saints-Saens Softly Awakens My Heart; Mozart Soave Sia Il Vento.

Act Two runs from 9pm till 10pm and includes Rossini Barber of Saville; Rossini come un'ape ne' giorni; Puccini Vissi D’Arte; and Mozart Overture Magic Flute.

Tereza Gevorgyan studied in the Yerevan State Conservatoire.

She studied with Lillian Watson and Jonathan Papp at the Royal Academy of Music where she finished her Master of Arts with distinction.