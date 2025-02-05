Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague debuts in Eastbourne

By Tomas Siroky
Published 5th Feb 2025, 17:44 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 08:52 BST
For the first time, the acclaimed Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague will perform in England, featuring a 20-member ensemble, bringing a spectacular Hollywood film music experience to Eastbourne on April 13, 2025, at St Saviour’s Church.

An Evening of Hollywood’s Greatest Scores

    Expect breathtaking renditions of legendary soundtracks from Harry Potter, Mission Impossible, Top Gun: Maverick, Pearl Harbor, and more. Classic favorites such as Forrest Gump, Armageddon, and Love Actually will also be featured, alongside modern hits like Deadpool and Aladdin.

    A Night Not to Miss

    Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Pragueplaceholder image
    Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague

    Founded by conductor Martin Sanda, the orchestra is renowned for its excellence and has collaborated with icons such as Deep Purple, Nazareth, Europe, Toto, Survivor, Foreigner, Journey, Bonnie Tyler, Uriah Heep, Sabaton, José Carreras, Vanessa Mae, Michael Bublé, 2Cellos, The Tenors, and Alice Cooper.

    Tomas Siroky: Bringing the Orchestra to the UK

    Eastbourne-based piano tuner and double bassist Tomas Siroky, now the Orchestra’s UK director, is introducing this event.

    “The Orchestra has performed all over the world but never before in the UK,” Tomas says. “It’s a great opportunity to bring this concert to Eastbourne.”

    Tomas Sirokyplaceholder image
    Tomas Siroky

    “We hope to see a full house at St Saviour’s Church,” says Tomas.

    📅 April 13, 2025⏰ 19:30📍 St Saviour’s Church, Eastbourne🎟 Tickets:

    Experience Hollywood’s greatest music live in Eastbourne!

