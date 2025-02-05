Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague debuts in Eastbourne
An Evening of Hollywood’s Greatest Scores
Expect breathtaking renditions of legendary soundtracks from Harry Potter, Mission Impossible, Top Gun: Maverick, Pearl Harbor, and more. Classic favorites such as Forrest Gump, Armageddon, and Love Actually will also be featured, alongside modern hits like Deadpool and Aladdin.
A Night Not to Miss
Founded by conductor Martin Sanda, the orchestra is renowned for its excellence and has collaborated with icons such as Deep Purple, Nazareth, Europe, Toto, Survivor, Foreigner, Journey, Bonnie Tyler, Uriah Heep, Sabaton, José Carreras, Vanessa Mae, Michael Bublé, 2Cellos, The Tenors, and Alice Cooper.
Tomas Siroky: Bringing the Orchestra to the UK
Eastbourne-based piano tuner and double bassist Tomas Siroky, now the Orchestra’s UK director, is introducing this event.
“The Orchestra has performed all over the world but never before in the UK,” Tomas says. “It’s a great opportunity to bring this concert to Eastbourne.”
“We hope to see a full house at St Saviour’s Church,” says Tomas.
📅 April 13, 2025⏰ 19:30📍 St Saviour’s Church, Eastbourne🎟 Tickets: