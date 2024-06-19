Borrowed Time to play the White Hart, Crawley, on June 28
This will be a very special gig as Front man Paul Corrosion will be handing over the reins to new boy Phil Wilson.
Along with guitarists Mike Sandford and Martin Ashton Paul is a founder member of Borrowed Time, Paul is retiring from lead vocal duties but will still be involved in music playing bass in a couple of bands, he may even sit in with Borrowed Time if the opportunity arises.
Over the last fifteen years Paul has fronted the band though many adventures, including playing the Irish festival, as well as pubs we have played farms wakes and weddings the late Queens Jubilee in Horsham.
Once we played on the Carfax bandstand in November (brrr). Home base is always Crawley though.
The White Hart is one of our favourite local venues and we are really looking forward to playing there again.
The band will play a mix of covers from the fifties onward and a few original songs.
