Borrowed Time to play the White Hart, Crawley, on June 28

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Veteran Crawley based band Borrowed Time will be playing at the White Hart on Crawley High Street on Friday the 28th of June.

This will be a very special gig as Front man Paul Corrosion will be handing over the reins to new boy Phil Wilson.

Along with guitarists Mike Sandford and Martin Ashton Paul is a founder member of Borrowed Time, Paul is retiring from lead vocal duties but will still be involved in music playing bass in a couple of bands, he may even sit in with Borrowed Time if the opportunity arises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last fifteen years Paul has fronted the band though many adventures, including playing the Irish festival, as well as pubs we have played farms wakes and weddings the late Queens Jubilee in Horsham.

Paul Corrosion

Once we played on the Carfax bandstand in November (brrr). Home base is always Crawley though.

The White Hart is one of our favourite local venues and we are really looking forward to playing there again.