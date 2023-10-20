Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the annual Chichester Sloe Fair going on, it’s worth looking at its rich history to mark its return.

It dates all the way back to 1107 when King Henry I of England granted Ralph de Luffa, Bishop of Chichester the right to hold a fair for eight days.

Due to the establishment of the Gregorian calendar in 1752 the fair changed dates to 20th October to avoid confusion with the Michaelmas Fair (Michaelmas falls on 29th September) it’s been suggested that at this time the fair was reduced to one day.

Sloe Fair

The name of the event derives from the Sloe tree, which grew in fields by Northgate. At its peak, the fair attracted traders and visitors for across Southern England.

Over the past 900 hundred years, the fair has undergone a number of changes. It’s evolved from a livestock show to fun fair rides and amusements.

In the journal of the Chichester Local History Society (Chichester History no.23), the fair is described in the 20th century as ‘a couple of days of real enjoyment for young people with roundabouts, swings, coconut shires, the big dipper, shooting ranges and hoop-la’s’.

The boss of this years Chichester Sloe Fair Lawrence Crick said: “It’s a major part of the history of this city. It’s the people of Chichesters fair and it’s something that should long continue.

"I like to think that it was here before us and long after we’re gone, I love that idea of it all to be honest.

"We’re really excited to let the crowd come so we can perform and do what we do. Lighting the skies up with our beautiful lights and sounds of the rides.”

Jason Mayne, the head steward of the fair added: “we’re hoping to have a good attendance today. We’ve now got the weather on our side. We thought we’d have a big blowout and not get as many people coming down.”