The Boundstone Chorus will perform uplifting and reflective music in their Remembrance concert on Saturday 4 November in St Michael and All Angels Church, Lancing.

Aedan Kerney (contributed pic)

Spokesman Ian Tout said: “The programme will include excerpts from Howard Goodall's Eternal Light - A Requiem including settings of "Do not stand at my grave and weep" and "Lead Kindly Light". Also on the programme are a setting of Lawrence Binyon's "For the Fallen", Paul Mealor's "Wherever you are" written for Gareth Malone and the Military Wives Choir, and a Ukrainian Prayer by John Rutter. Also performing will be students from Sir Robert Woodard Academy who will join the Chorus for highlights from the musical To Harvest the Dream which remembers Lancing between the wars.

“Making her debut with the chorus will be new associate musical director Mattea Leow. Mattea will now share musical direction alongside Aedan Kerney who has led the Chorus since formation in 1982.

“The concert starts at 7.30 pm. Tickets are £10 (Under 16 £3), these are available to purchase online at www.theboundstonechorus.co.uk, telephone 01903 762793 (please leave a message) or email [email protected].”