Bowler Crab Theatre Company bring The Bard to Battle Abbey, Rye and Bexhill

DREAM 2022 - Lysander, Hermia and Demetrius(Jack Cameron, Keiran Kerswell & Jessamy James)

They are kicking off with A Midsummer Night’s Dream on a miniature tour around the 1066 area.

Artistic director Stephen John said: “We’re overjoyed to be returning to stages with a full cast for the first time since the pandemic hit. It seems crazy that we’re performing The Dream once again but what seems so odd is that it’s been nearly three years since we last toured. Whilst developing a series of one-man shows was a unique experience last year, I can’t tell you what the feeling was like to get some familiar faces back in the rehearsal room for this project. We’ve already started touring Dream again for private bookings and now we’re gearing up for a short tour of public performances.

“This is a critical time for the company. If you can believe it, this will be our tenth season to date, albeit with 2020 being a short one. Post pandemic and we’re raring to go. This show is already turning out to be fascinating from a creative point of view. It’s actually going to be my fifth whack at the play, having already directed Dream in 2017, 2018, 2019 and of course in 2013 as one of our first productions.

“This is the fifth version of the script I’ve edited including all of the private bookings we’ve had, shortened for parties, festivals and schools, and it’s also the fifth arrangement of cast. I say arrangement since this cast have all played in past versions already. Keiran, for example, first played Lysander in 2013 and this spring he’ll also be playing Oberon. Jessamy who joined us in 2019 has already played Hermia and Puck and now will be taking on Titania and Helena.

“We’ve developed new approaches to a classic comedy that we know inside out, blending our past experiences of the text with some new approaches that I feel certain will be our best iteration yet.

“This year definitely feels like a big chapter for us; we’re back from some pretty dark times and I can’t think of a better play to signal our return. We love this play and we’re so excited that, by popular demand, we’re coming back on tour. Bowler Crab is back for season ten and we’ve got plenty more Bard where that came from.

“This comedy contains a world of magic, music and mayhem. Find yourself among trick-some fairies, enchanted lovers and ass-headed ‘rude mechanicals’ as Shakespeare’s magical romantic comedy is performed in beautiful rhyming verse. A comic fairy tale with song, dance and humour galore.

“We are offering a micro-tour indoors at a few of BC’s usual haunts across the 1066 area, starting on Sunday, April 10 at Battle Abbey, then onto The Mermaid Inn, Rye on Sunday 17 and Sunday 24 and finishing up at The Manor Barn in Bexhill on Sunday, May 8. All shows are matinees and commence at 3pm.”