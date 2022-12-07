Boxgrove Priory hosts its first ever Christmas Tree Festival

Spokesman Simon Owen said: “The Priory’s historic architecture and uniquely tranquil atmosphere will provide the perfect backdrop, as visitors are promised a display of many different Christmas trees, lovingly decorated by a variety of individuals and community groups from around the village. The event is co-ordinated by Fr Peter Bustin. Admission is free with donations welcome and everyone is encouraged to come along and join in the fun! Opening hours are 11am-5pm Friday and Saturday with Sunday 12 noon-4pm with all funds raised contributing to Boxgrove Priory. Hot refreshments will be available daily, together with the chance to enter the grand raffle to win a Fortnum’s Classic Christmas Hamper. Additionally, there will be a Sing-along Christmas Concert on Saturday evening at 6.30pm. Admission is just £5 including a glass of festive mulled wine with tickets available either on the door or via the Eventbrite website. Christingle follows on Sunday, December 11 from 4.30pm.”
Meanwhile, artist Michael Frith is “clearing the decks” with a open-studio sale on December 9, 10 and 11, 11am to 4pm at Harts Farm, Hoe Lane, Bosham, PO18 8ER.
Michael said: “The peace and quiet of lockdown coming to an end left me wanting a return to the simplicity it had provided. The results of my endeavours over the years had begun to pile up, leading to feeling a little swamped and keen to pursue the many ideas I would like to develop further. The desire to clear the decks grew and grew.”