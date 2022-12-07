Boxgrove Priory hosts its first ever Christmas Tree Festival

Spokesman Simon Owen said: “The Priory’s historic architecture and uniquely tranquil atmosphere will provide the perfect backdrop, as visitors are promised a display of many different Christmas trees, lovingly decorated by a variety of individuals and community groups from around the village. The event is co-ordinated by Fr Peter Bustin. Admission is free with donations welcome and everyone is encouraged to come along and join in the fun! Opening hours are 11am-5pm Friday and Saturday with Sunday 12 noon-4pm with all funds raised contributing to Boxgrove Priory. Hot refreshments will be available daily, together with the chance to enter the grand raffle to win a Fortnum’s Classic Christmas Hamper. Additionally, there will be a Sing-along Christmas Concert on Saturday evening at 6.30pm. Admission is just £5 including a glass of festive mulled wine with tickets available either on the door or via the Eventbrite website. Christingle follows on Sunday, December 11 from 4.30pm.”