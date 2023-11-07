Boy band JLS bring their hits tour to Brighton – we were there and here's what we thought

​When my friend Emma saw JLS were bringing their latest tour to Brighton, she suggested we go.

‘I’m up for a bit of mum dancing and singing’, I thought, so off we went.

EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour, sees the boys return to touring exactly two years after their first comeback tour. And last night it stopped at the Brighton Centre, where thousands of screaming girls and boys were eagerly awaiting them.

It’s now 10 years since the band split up in 2013 after a hugely successful five years together, having risen to fame on The X Factor. And to say their fans are pleased to see them back would be an understatement.

JLS brought their tour to Brighton Centre last night

It might have been an all-seated show, but the crowd was standing from song one and they never sat down. My Garmin watch suggested I did an extra few thousand steps last night, just from dancing out of my seat!

(Kudos to the girl next to us who gave it all the energy for the whole show. I was loving your vibe!)

The band banged out hit after hit, and we loved them all. I’d forgotten just how many songs they have that I know every word to. And they were full of praise for the Brighton crowd, which got everybody going even more.

Just some of the best were Eyes Wide Shut, which they opened with, Hottest Girl in the World, Proud, Beat Again and Everybody in Love, which closed the show.

And not only was this a night to get on your feet and dance, it was a really slick production to watch. I loved the lifts onto the stage, and how the boys basically dived into a hole that appeared in the floor at one point.

They might be a few years older, but they’ve still got the stamina and the moves they always had. The choreography was on-point.

Their vocals were brilliant, too. If anything, I think their voices have got better in the decade they’ve been apart.