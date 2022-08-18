Boyband heartthrob confirmed for Worthing panto this Christmas

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Pavilion Theatre

Singer-songwriter Mark achieved global success with 90s boyband A1, releasing five studio albums and a string of UK and international top five hits, reaching the number one spot with Same Old Brand New You and their cover of A-ha’s classic Take On Me. Their critical and popular acclaim led to numerous awards including MTV, Smash Hits, Disney Channel, and the prestigious Brit award for Best Newcomer.

The band split in 2002 after four years of chart-topping success but joined forces once again (this time as a three-piece with Mark, Ben and Christian) in 2014 for ITV’s popular documentary series The Big Reunion. The programme gave fans an insight into the highs and lows of the group’s history culminating in a major UK arena tour and a renewed surge of appetite from their loyal fan base.

In 2018, A1 announced that original member Paul would be reuniting with the band for the first time in 15 years for a huge 20th anniversary tour. Their first UK concert date of the tour at London’s O2 Academy Islington sold out in four minutes.

Away from the band, musician and songwriter Mark has written for international artistes including Michael Bolton, Boyzone, The Hollies, John Barrowman and Charlotte Church. Mark has also established himself as a musical theatre performer. In recent years he has enjoyed successful runs of hit shows Guys and Dolls, Rent and Spoonful of Sherman, Corny Collins in feel-good favourite, Hairspray, alongside astrologer Russell Grant as Edna, as well as the playing Prince Charming in Worthing’s Cinderella in 2019.

Jack and the Beanstalk: The Pantomime runs at the Pavilion Theatre from Thursday, December 1 2022 to Monday, January 2 2023. Tickets are available from £10. For more information or to book your tickets visit www.wtm.uk or call the WTM Box Office on 01903 206206.