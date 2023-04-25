Brewhaven: Sussex Craft Beer Festival returns this weekend!

Tickets are selling fast for the popular event that celebrates the fantastic and diverse selection of craft beers made locally.

The festival returns bigger and better for its third year in the impressive surroundings of Newhaven Fort on Friday 28th and Saturday 29th April.

In addition to the two sessions on Saturday – afternoon and evening, organisers at Newhaven Festival and Visit Lewes have added a Friday night session to encourage

festival-goers to make the most of the event.

Brewhaven Sussex Craft Beer Festival

17 of the area’s best craft breweries will be at Newhaven Fort to showcase their products and sell direct to festival-goers, along with delicious treats from top local food producers and a wine and Sussex spirits bar for non-beer drinkers.

Organiser Helen Browning-Smith, Tourism & Arts Manager for Lewes District Council, said: “Brewhaven has proved so popular over the past couple of years, we decided to add a Friday night session for those who want to start the weekend early! We have some outstanding local beers and food for all to enjoy in the fabulous Newhaven Fort.

“Saturday afternoon offers a lovely family-friendly atmosphere, with the Fort’s playground open and free craft activities to keep younger visitors entertained. The café will be serving soft drinks, ice cream, snacks and sandwiches, while brewers offer their products under the cover of the Second World War Romney Hut. Friday and Saturday evenings will be more of a party vibe for over 18s with fantastic live music and DJs.”

Brewhaven Sussex Craft Beer Festival

Tickets are selling fast, so book now to avoid disappointment. There will be a free shuttle service up to the Fort from Newhaven station. For further details, see our website: www.visitlewes.co.uk/whats-on/brewhaven-2023

