Brighton - “an amazing line-up of tenors all trying to outdo each other”

Tony Adams

As music director Simon Gray explains: “The Three Tenors were a popular operatic singing group during the 1990s and early 2000s, consisting of Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, and Luciano Pavarotti. The trio began their collaboration with a performance at the ancient Baths of Caracalla in Rome, Italy, on July 7 1990, the eve of the 1990 FIFA World Cup Final, watched by a global television audience of around 800 million, introducing opera to wider audience.

“On Saturday, April 23 at All Saints Church in Hove, Music Theatre 2000 and Showtime Productions will be presenting not The Three Tenors but ten tenors in a concert of operatic arias, Neapolitan songs and show songs.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music director Simon has assembled a cast of experienced singers from the world of opera and musical theatre.

The line-up of tenors includes Gordon Christie, Nicholas Buxton, Barry Clark, Guo Yao Yu, Matt Clark, Jon Grave, Tony Adams, Anthony Hawgood, Michael Mackenzie and Samuel Cousins. Between them, the members of the cast have sung with the Paris Opera, the Royal Opera, Covent Garden, English National Opera, Scottish Opera, Welsh National Opera, Glyndebourne Festival Opera and Regency Opera,

The concert also features the soprano Karen Orchin, mezzo soprano Hilary Jones and baritone Joseph Corbett who, in addition to performing solos, will join the tenors.

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022