Brighton and Hove goalkeeper or Ed Sheeran tribute act? Daniel clearly chose the right path after seeing him at The Hawth
It was their first appearance at this venue having been performing his music for 10 years and I must say Daniel East gave an outstanding performance and I am sure would be welcome back for those of you who missed it.
Daniel started his early career hoping to be a goalkeeper for Brighton & Hove Albion but soon realised his talents were elsewhere in the music world.
Last night's show opened with Castle on the Hill, then the backing band members left the stage for Daniel to perform some earlier numbers, replicating Ed's own performances using a phrase looper, which he explained to the audience how this all worked and went on to perform several numbers in this style including Photograph and Afterglow. Throughout the performance there were videos running including the lovely snow scene during Afterglow, recorded during lockdown.
The band rejoined him and they played more of Ed's well loved hits and album tracks, including his tribute to his late gran, Supermarket Flowers. The show closed with Dancing in the Dark and a reprisal of Castle on the Hill, the audience joining in from the first and a few fans screaming their appreciation!
Daniel is very energetic and talented and this show is not to be missed.
