Brighton and Hove officially named the 3rd for producing musical talent

A new study has revealed that Brighton and Hove is the 3rd for producing musical talent, based on the number of locally born musicians per 100,000 people. But which other UK cities and regions are the true talent hotspots? By analysing the birthplace of actors, actresses, musicians, and footballers, this study identifies the areas that have nurtured the most gifted performers. This research highlights the UK's most talent-rich regions and shows where the country's stars are most concentrated.

Cities that have produced the most musicians per 100,000 people

Rank City/Town Musicians 1 Liverpool 67 2 Manchester 65 3 Brighton and Hove 62 4 Bristol 41 5 London 34 6 Nottingham 25 7 Birmingham 24 8 Cardiff 23 9 Newcastle upon Tyne 22 10 Sheffield 21

Liverpool - 67 musicians per 100,000 people

Liverpool has the highest number of locally born musicians per 100,000 people in the UK. The city has a rich musical culture, with many stars, including the members of The Beatles, being born there. Before The Beatles, there was the 60s band “Gerry & the Pacemakers”, who played a pivotal role in shaping music on Merseyside, especially with their song “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, the anthem of Liverpool football club.

Manchester - 65 musicians per 100,000 people

Manchester ranks second for the city with the most musicians per 100,000 people. The city is well known for its iconic bands like Oasis, The Stone Roses, and The Smiths. Bands like these have defined Manchester's unique sound and left an indelible mark on British music culture. Manchester's influence continues through its thriving music venues around the city and the passionate Mancunians.

Brighton and Hove - 62 musicians per 100,000 people

Brighton and Hove come in third place for producing musical talent. The city is known for its bohemian atmosphere and vibrant arts scene, and it has been a starting point for a range of artists across genres, such as Fatboy Slim and The Kooks. Brighton's mix of live venues, festivals, and music colleges has helped foster the next generation of musicians.

Further findings:

The North West of England produces the most talented individuals.

Liverpool is the top city for footballers born per 100,000 people.

Manchester is the birthplace of the most actors per 100,000 people.