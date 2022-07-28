Brighton candlelit concert celebrates film composer Hans Zimmer - how to get your tickets

Candlelight Concerts

Spokeswoman Amanda Turchiari Boucault said: “Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations never before used for this purpose in Brighton. Buy your tickets now to discover the music of Hans Zimmer at St Mary's Kemp Town under the gentle glow of candlelight.

The programme will be: Pirates of the Caribbean's Suite, The Da Vinci Code's Chevalier de Sangreal, Sherlock Holmes' Discombobulate, Gladiator's Suite, Inception's Time, The Pacific's Honor, The Holiday's Maestro, The Crown Theme, Pearl Harbor's Tennessee and more.

Tickets on https://feverup.com/m/116337

Amanda added: “Fever's Candlelight Concerts brings open air programmes and new locations to the UK this summer.

“Intimate classical music concert gains even more magical atmosphere in outdoor spaces and announces new programmes in seaside cities such as Brighton.

“Candlelight Concerts, an intimate classical music candlelight concert organised by Fever, the leading live entertainment discovery platform, announces a new series of open air concerts and special programs in Brighton and Clevedon to enjoy the summer nights in the UK.

“The unique summer locations in each city will be illuminated by thousands of candles to allow the viewer to fully immerse themselves in the music played by local musicians in different programs that will bring from the masterpieces of greatest composers such as Vivaldi and Mozart, to the best movie soundtracks, jazz, pop and rock songs.

“In Brighton Hans Zimmer's iconic film scores will be honoured at a special Candlelight concert at St Mary's Kemp Town. The works of the musician, well-known by composing music from Pirates of the Caribbean, The Crown, and Gladiator, will also be played in Clevedon Pier in an entirely new venue for Fever’s Candlelight Concerts, and wholly unique in that it’s the first Candlelight they’ve ever held on a pier.

“Candlelights Concerts are instrumental classical music concerts that aim to democratise access to culture by presenting iconic pieces at an affordable price, while opening to the community distinctive spaces of the cultural heritage of each city, as they are not performed in common concert halls. This Fever Original concept, which sold three million tickets in 2021 alone, managed to bring classical music to a whole new audience, with 70 per cent of attendees under 40 in over 90 cities worldwide.