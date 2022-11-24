Brighton Consort in concert

Brighton Consort, who specialise in giving concerts of early choral music, will be returning to Hurstpierpoint with Reformations – Beliefs That Changed A Continent.

Brighton Consort by Mark Findlay

Spokesman Mike Clemens said: “The religious and political turmoil that took place throughout the 16th century, known now as The Reformation, is a topic so well impressed upon our historical understanding that it has given rise to many concert programmes.

"However Brighton Consort, under the direction of Greg Skidmore, will be revisiting these turbulent times with a unique and specific focus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their exploration of the well-known historical narratives by looking at the stories of individual people, and how their personal reactions to the conflicts and controversies defined them and affected others, will allow more light to be shed on some wonderful music and the dangerous context in which it was composed.

Most Popular

“The programme will include two large pieces, each in three parts: the Miserere by Josquin des Prez, composed in 1504, and William Byrd's Infelix ego, published in 1591. The text of the latter was written a century earlier by the radical Florentine priest Savonarola while he was languishing in his prison cell, awaiting execution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These monumental works will be interspersed with music by other famous composers of the 15th and 16th centuries.

"The performance of this truly great choral music will take place on Saturday, November 26 at 3pm in Holy Trinity Church, Hurstpierpoint.

Advertisement Hide Ad