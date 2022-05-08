Brighton festival: happiness can be bought – but at what price?

LOVE_MONEY

Sarah sets the scene: “Jess is feeling alone and seems unable to fill the void except by shopping. She loves David and believes that if she has a job and a house and the right shoes then happiness can be bought – but at what price?

“David wants to buy a car he can’t afford because he thinks he deserves it and conducts an illicit office romance by email. He has love at his fingertips but a shocking admission unravels his relationship piece by piece.

“Funny but heart-wrenching, this ingenious drama is set in a fractured and dysfunctional world of easy credit, bad debts and dark desires where people will stop at nothing for cold hard cash.

“It is an examination of how love is destroyed by materialism…told backwards.

“In a world where people are reduced to being numbers on a credit card company’s list and finding they are crippled by debt, Jess and David try to find meaning in the universe.

“This play was written in 2006 and its themes are still relevant today as we are struggling to find purpose in a consumer-led society.

“Dennis Kelly is an internationally acclaimed writer with his plays performed in over 30 countries. Plays include: DNA (National Theatre 2008), The Gods Weep (Royal Shakespeare Co. 2010) and the book for Matilda the Musical. His recent 2021 British comedy-drama Together for BBC starred James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan.”

The cast features Paul Moriarty from the original London cast. Warning: contains explicit language, dark humour and scenes of a shocking nature.

Peformances are at The Lantern Theatre, Rock Place, Kemptown, Brighton from May 6-15 at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 and £13 concessions.

Cast list: David – Jack Kristiansen; Jess – Amy Kidd; Father/Doctor – Paul Moriarty; Mother - Peta Taylor; Val/Debbie – Sarah Mann; and Paul/Duncan – Nathan Ariss.

