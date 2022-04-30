Brighton Fringe 2022 welcomes back past successes

Brighton Fringe chief executive Julian Caddy

Spokesman George Birch said: “Each year, Brighton Fringe collaborates with partners across the arts industry to present awards to the events that have captured the imagination of Brighton Fringe as well as awarding publicly voted Audience Choice awards.

“Head to Brighton Spiegeltent for a sing-a-long musical bingo game celebrating the best and worst of music from across the decades, hosted by last year’s Spirit of the Fringe award-winning Drag Prince, Alfie Ordinary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“South East Dance award winners MANA DANCE X MR BONGO also return to Brighton Spiegeltent for a new explosive journey of powerful dance and live music. Back for 2022, after winning the Reviews Hub Best of Brighton Fringe 2021 award, join Siblings & Sami at Brighton Spiegeltent: Bosco. Prepare to buckle your heavy-duty seat belts for a decrepit rollercoaster of guttural guffawing that’ll linger in an acute part of your brain for the remainder of your existence.

“The Pebble Trust International Touring Outgoing winners Guava Palava are back with their award-winning comedy theatre event Lionel & Cindy: The Greatest Love Story. Join them at The Rotunda Theatre: Bubble as they find each other, themselves and a great deal of silliness. Prepare for your heart to melt, break and skip a beat as we experience the greatest romcom the universe has ever seen.

“Komedia Studio welcomes Simon David, who belongs to what he considers the most toxic, self-destructive and frankly annoying demographic: the white gay. Simon David: White Gay is back at Brighton Fringe as an award-winning hour of musical comedy. From racism to body image, porn addiction to gay Tories, Simon has a catchy song for just about every problem facing the community he loves to hate.

“Different Theatre’s award-winning musical, Clean! is a rousing play about the women of laundry hill, Brighton. Winner of the Outstanding Theatre Award at Brighton Fringe 2021 and recipient of a host of five-star reviews, Clean! is back for 2022 exploring themes of hardship, suffrage and sexuality. It celebrates women’s resilience and sisterhood across 150 years of history and has eerie parallels with today, including the #MeToo movement, all at One Church, Brighton.

“If you can’t make it down to Brighton in person this year, never fear. The OffFest award-winning hit play of Brighton Fringe 2021 returns for 2022, this time, virtually. Blue Devil Productions are back with The Tragedy of Dorian Grey, in a stunning, black and white filmed version, for all of your on-demand viewing needs.

“Don’t forget to check out the Brighton Fringe 2021 Audience Choice best venue recipient, Artista Cafe & Gallery, making its return for 2022 to host The Secret Comedy Club, presented by AAA Comedy from May 6 to June 5 . Artista is a versatile arts cafe, bar and gallery located in the heart of Brighton & Hove. An intimate independent event venue with a varied programme of events including art exhibitions, live music, theatre, poetry, storytelling and comedy.”

“Tickets for over 700 events for Brighton Fringe 2022 are on sale, including all of our returning award-winning shows.”

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way