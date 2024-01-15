Brighton Fringe hit Who Is No 1? revived

Prior to its London run at the end of the month, the Brighton Fringe hit Who Is No 1? will be playing three nights at Presuming Ed's Coffee House on January 18, 19 and 21.

Harvey Matusow

Telling the behind-the-scenes story of cult 60s TV show The Prisoner, it was written by Brian Mitchell. Joseph Shark is Broken Nixon.

It features Murray Simon as Patrick McGoohan, Ross Gurney-Randall (lately seen in Doctor Who) as Lew Grade and Nigel Stock, Brian Mitchell as Leo McKern, and Robert Cohen as almost everyone else, including co-producer David Tomblin, CBS exec Michael Dann and Welsh actor Kenneth Griffith.

Robert sets the scene: “1966. Patrick McGoohan, the world's highest-paid actor, having already turned down the opportunity to play James Bond, walks out of his hit series for a new project that seems to encapsulate all the paranoia, intrigue and psychedelic insanity of the swinging sixties. Backing him is Lew Grade, Britain's leading impresario, head of a legendary entertainment dynasty. Together they make The Prisoner, a cult TV masterpiece, the most written-about TV series of all time. But, through all the tensions, strains, triumphs and controversies, there's one question that remains: Who is No 1?"

Robert added: “From No 1, Ross and I will both be lurching straight into rehearsals to take solo shows to Kansas City as part of the British Invasion '24.