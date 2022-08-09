Brighton & Hove’s festival of LGBTQ+ writing The Coast Is Queer returns - how to get your tickets

The Coast Is Queer Juno Dawson- Eivind-Hansen-Print

Spokeswoman Anna Goodman said: “The Coast Is Queer, Brighton & Hove’s celebration of LGBTQ+ writing, returns for an in-person festival from October 7-9. Now in its third year, The Coast is Queer brings together writers, poets, performers, academics, activists and of course readers, for three days of accessible, lively in-conversation events, workshops, films and discussions celebrating queer lives and literature.

“Following an online edition of the festival in 2021 attracting viewers from all over the world, The Coast Is Queer producers New Writing South and Marlborough Productions are thrilled that this flagship UK festival of LGBTQ+ writing has a new home at Brighton’s Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.

“For 2022, the complete line-up for The Coast Is Queer is yet to be announced but confirmed guest speakers include InWords Literary Award-winning author Sarah Winman, whose most recent book Still Life published by Fourth Estate was described as “transcendent, utterly humane” on one of many glowing reviews, and Michael Cashman whose extraordinary life making queer history and changing queer futures is described with searing honesty in his 2020 memoir, One of Them.

“Huw Lemmey and Ben Miller, authors of Bad Gays: A Homosexual History published by Verso 2022 (based on the hugely popular podcast series, Bad Gays) and Pushcart Prize-winning author, Julia Armfield, whose novel Our Wives Under The Sea was published by Picador in 2022 to critical acclaim, are also on board.

“In-demand novelist, screenwriter and journalist Juno Dawson returns with another edition of her Lovely Trans Literary Salon this time featuring Travis Alabanza, recognised as ‘one the world’s brightest young stars’ in Forbes 30under30 list, whose new title None of the Above is published this August by Canongate Books.”

Anna added: “The Coast is Queer is a significant event for LGBTQ+ literature. Over 2,000 people have enjoyed and been inspired by moving and exhilarating events from over 80 writers since 2019. Past speakers include Alan Hollinghurst, Dean Atta, Val McDermid, Golnoosh Nour, Douglas Stuart, Niven Govinden, Patrick Gale and Valerie Mason-John. The festival has also highlighted inspiring new voices, such as Kate Davies, CN Lester and Sharan Dhaliwal.

“It will be possible to buy and browse at the festival’s bookshelf, both in-person and online, curated by Brighton and Hove’s independent bookshop: Feminist Bookshop. Event listings and full line-up will be released in the near future.”

Lesley Wood, CEO of New Writing South, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming both familiar and new faces to The Coast is Queer, back in joyful real-life in 2022 and, once again, showcasing some of our boldest, brightest and best LGBTQ+ writing talent. The festival has become an exuberant part of the UK’s literary landscape and this year feels even more special as we gather in person for three days of powerful, transformative interviews, discussions, readings, films and workshops”