Brighton Jazz Festival returns with big-name line-up

The line-up features the star of PostModern Jukebox, US trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack III alongside some of the most exciting acts on the UK jazz scene. All concerts take place in Horatio’s Bar at the end of the pier, with sweeping views across the coast. Additional workshops and after-parties will be at The Verdict Jazz Club on Edward Street. The line-up includes four ticketed double-headliner evening events starting at 8pm plus exclusive workshops with the stars and a host of daytime events from the vibrant Brighton jazz community. www.brightonjazzfestival.co.uk