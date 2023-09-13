Brighton Jazz Festival returns with big-name line-up
The line-up features the star of PostModern Jukebox, US trumpeter and vocalist Benny Benack III alongside some of the most exciting acts on the UK jazz scene. All concerts take place in Horatio’s Bar at the end of the pier, with sweeping views across the coast. Additional workshops and after-parties will be at The Verdict Jazz Club on Edward Street. The line-up includes four ticketed double-headliner evening events starting at 8pm plus exclusive workshops with the stars and a host of daytime events from the vibrant Brighton jazz community. www.brightonjazzfestival.co.uk
Thursday, October 5: Emma Rawicz – prodigious young saxophonist/composer unveils her latest all-star band project playing powerhouse fusion. Colectiva – hotly-tipped sisterhood mix deep Latin grooves with the excitement of the new wave of jazz.
Friday, October 6th - New Generation Jazz Presents:
Beyond The Blue – genre-crossing seven-piece band presents a high-energy mix of forward-looking dance beats and sophisticated arrangements; Brown Penny – exciting new project from the multi-award winning saxist/composer; Cassie Kinoshi – a fresh blend of jazz and urban.
Saturday, October 7: Maddy Coombs – brand-new tenor sax star from the Tomorrow’s Warriors organisation plays bop and beyond. Sara Oschlag – featured vocalist with the Ronnie Scott’s Orchestra makes a guest appearance. Benny Benack III – US star of Postmodern Jukebox reinvigorates the swinging jazz tradition.
Sunday, October 8: Jas Kayser – Afrobeat and fusion grooves, uplifting themes and blazing solos from a band of young musicians. Eliane Correa and La Evolución Orchestra – Cuban/Argentinian piano powerhouse with a 12-piece Cuban timba orchestra.
Also masterclasses with Benny Benack III and others in The Verdict Jazz Club