Brighton music charity leader honoured in UK-first AI artwork

Adam Joolia, a driving force behind music charity AudioActive is amongst seven ‘Game Changers’ being honoured through the installation.

A mind-blowing AI artwork inspired by the impact of inspirational people across arts and film transforms the façade of one of the UK’s most iconic arts buildings, as part of The National Lottery’s 30th birthday celebrations.

Created using state-of-the-art cognitive technology, the AI data painting, uses the brainwaves of seven ‘Game Changers’ – who have had transformative impact across grassroots and iconic Arts & Film projects - to create a beautiful ever-changing projection inspired by their journey, work, inspirations, creative processes and impact.

Re-imagining the iconic façade of the V&A’s Exhibition Road Courtyard building, the ‘Symphony of the Game Changers’ AI cognitive painting, is a UK-first artwork for Istanbul-based Ouchhh Studio, who use ground-breaking cognitive technology to illuminate iconic buildings across the world.

Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens with AudioActive's Adam Joolia

Each chapter of the artwork brings to life the unique journey and passion of a Game Changer, to recognise their extraordinary impact with the help of National Lottery players who raise £30 million every week for good causes.

Adam Joolia, the Sussex-based CEO of AudioActive, is being honoured amongst the Game Changers for his contribution to UK arts and culture. Adam's AudioActive charity has seen a star-studded contingent pass through its door which includes the like of Rizzle Kicks and Rag’n’Bone man in its number. AudioActive aims to help young people who are not served by the traditional music industry or mainstream pathways.

Adam cut his teeth in Nottingham, working in alternative education, youth work and music projects during the emergence of the UK Grime scene. Gun and gang violence were rife in the city’s communities and to achieve impact in such a challenging context, Adam pioneered creative, often unconventional approaches to reach and engage young people.

Bringing this ethos of innovation to his role with AudioActive in 2006, Adam co-founded groundbreaking projects such as Electric Youth Ensemble and child-to-parent violence Break4Change. Audio Active has received £1.1m in National Lottery funding.

A specially commissioned AI artwork from Ouchhh Studio, made using cognitive technology to visualise brainwaves of seven Arts & Film ‘Game Changers’ is projected across the façade of the V&A’s Exhibition Road Courtyard building in London, as part of The National Lottery’s 30th birthday celebrations.

As an artist that has been directly impacted by Adam Joolia’s work, Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens is sharing his personal experience of grassroots organisations like AudioActive and celebrating the remarkable achievements across 30 years of National Lottery funding for Arts & Film.

Musician and actor Jordan Stephens said: “Creativity and culture are the lifeblood of our communities, and I feel it’s important to champion the game-changing people who have given a sense of belonging, purpose and inspired passion for the arts on such a huge scale. I’ve experienced first-hand how National Lottery-funded organisations can be genuinely life-changing and it means a lot to see Adam, who channelled his passion for music so selflessly through Audio Active, recognised for his contributions that have impacted the lives so many young people.”

Adam Joolia, CEO of AudioActive, said: "Many of our most promising creative young minds feel like square pegs in round holes in our education system. The qualities that make them such unique, promising artists and who aren't afraid to challenge convention or take risks, can often make them hard to nurture within formal institutions. We've been working on a way to support these awe-inspiring young people for a long time.

"National Lottery funding has been game changing for us, it has meant that we could press on with activities such as our 'Square Holes' programme, which aims to level the playing field for such young people and emerging artists."

Darren Henley, Chair, UK National Lottery Forum and CEO of Arts Council England, said: "The National Lottery’s 30th Birthday is a huge milestone, and an opportunity to celebrate all the fantastic, life-changing investments it has made over the past three decades. Here's to another 30 years of supporting good causes up and down the country, all thanks to National Lottery players."

To mark the 30th anniversary of the first draw in 1994, The National Lottery is celebrating 30 inspirational people - Game Changers - who have achieved amazing things across the UK in the last 30 years, with the help of National Lottery funding.

The Game Changers were nominated by members of the public and selected by a panel composed of members of The National Lottery family and partners.

Twenty-eight Game Changers have been revealed in September and October at four installations which focused on an area of National Lottery funding including, the arts & film, heritage, sport and community.

The final two Game Changers will be announced on The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash scheduled for broadcast on ITV on December 31.

The seven Arts & Film Game Changers announced today were selected as examples of dedicated, inspiring, high achieving individuals who have had a transformative impact on their industry, and a significant impact on their wider communities and society.

For 30 years, money raised by National Lottery players has helped create extraordinary moments across Arts and Film that have inspired the nation and helped to transform lives and communities.

Since 1994, more than £7.9bn has been awarded to support thousands of Arts & Film projects across the UK- like those of the Game Changers.

The funding has been instrumental in nurturing and fostering the exceptional talent that graces both the big and small screens, while preserving its past and supporting its future.

Find out more here: https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/gamechangers

