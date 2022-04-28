Brighton reunion date for Red Guitars

Red Guitars

With their complete and original line-up, the band are hitting the road for a run of UK shows in 2022.

On April 28, they play the Green Door Store, Brighton.

Spokesman Rob Kerford said: “Marking 40 years since the release of their totemic first single, 1983’s Good Technology, the Yorkshire alternative/rock outfit will be hitting the road once again for seven UK dates throughout April next year, including a hometown headline show at The New Adelphi Club in Hull.

“Red Guitars were formed around the pairing of Jeremy Kidd (vocals) and Hallam Lewis (guitarist). Initially cutting their teeth playing benefit shows for a series of left-wing causes, Red Guitars quickly built a loyal following, before launching an assault on the charts with a series of singles via their own Self Drive Records label that would see them earn a nationally renowned status.

“Proving an instant hit with their debut single, the quintet shifted an impressive 60,000 copies of their self-released Good Technology single, before going-on to top the Independent Charts with consecutive No.1s with the classic cuts Marimba Jive and Steeltown.

“Forging their own sound with a unique mix of infectious rock and African rhythms, the band quickly earned support from the tastemaker titles of the time including cult 1980s Channel 4 music TV show The Tube and the BBC's Whistle Test, through to a number of memorable sessions for BBC Radio legend John Peel. The band were notably enjoyed by thousands when supporting The Smiths on their breakthrough tour too.

“Releasing their seminal debut album Slow To Fade in 1984, frontman Jeremy Kidd announced his departure soon after and Red Guitars ultimately disbanded completely two years later.

“Fast forward to 2022 and Red Guitars are set to return with their complete and original line-up for what will be their first tour since their 80s prime. Featuring vocalist Jeremy Kidd, lead guitarist Hallam Lewis, drummer Matt Higgins, rhythm guitarist John Rowley and Lou Duffy-Howard on bass. They will be joined by old friend of the band Jos Allen on even more guitar.”

