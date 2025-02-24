Brighton sisters' Astatine Trio wins prestigious prize at Graz competition

The Astatine Trio, comprising Brighton-born sisters Berniya and Riya Hamie alongside Slovenian violinist Maja Horvat, won second prize (€9750) and the special prize for the best performance of the prizewinning set work (€1500) at the 12th Franz Schubert and Modern Music Competition in Graz, one of the world’s top piano trio competitions. This marks the first time a UK-based ensemble has won one of the competition’s major prizes.

The Astatine Trio performed a challenging programme of works by Schubert, Haydn, Ravel, Hans Werner Henze, Wolfgang Rihm, and Xiaowen Lei, across three rounds from 8-13 February 2025, at the Kunstuniversität Graz. The trio is now recognized as one of the leading ensembles to emerge from the competition’s storied history.

Members Berniya and Riya Hamie, from Brighton, studied at BHASVIC and are now furthering their musical studies in London at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and the Royal Academy of Music. Despite their international recognition, the sisters continue to perform regularly in the Sussex area. More information about the trio can be found on their website: astatinetrio.com.