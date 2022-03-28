Brighton's Boundary Festival confirms biggest electronic dance music celebration

Boundary Festival

Organisers are promising the “best international superstar DJs, iconic electronic DJ's and performers and amazing local talent, along with the return of Garage favourites TQD.”

Boundary Brighton 2022 has confirmed over 50 artists offering the largest and most diverse line-up across even more genres within the dance music spectrum.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning for the sixth year, Boundary Brighton is proud to host 20,000 guests at their resident location in Stanmer Park.

Boundary promises to push your festival going experience right to the limit, with the launch of their fourth stage within the Boneyard area.

Spokeswoman Nikita Grewal said: “Taking the best of Brighton’s creative energy, lust for life and generosity of spirit, Boundary Brighton is a festival made up of four stages showcasing the best in music, delicious local food, a vintage fair and other unexpected treats. The festival works with and supports local brands and venues, offering over 350 jobs and highlighting the Brighton spirit.

“Both local universities within Brighton are basing their entire fresher’s week festivities around Boundary Brighton 2022. The festival has offered around 5,000 tickets to each university to help support the running of each student union.

“After selling out for the past five years, Boundary Brighton is expected to close the 2022 festival season with a huge bang and transcend your previous conceptions of an immersive festival experience.”

Boundary Brighton takes place at Stanmer Park on Saturday, September 24th 2022.

For tickets and more information on the upcoming line-up, visit

@BoundaryBTN or www.boundarybrighton.com

Nikita talks you through some of the artists:

SuperCharged Stage

Hybrid Minds - Easily one of the most prominent names in liquid drum and bass, Hybrid Minds will be bringing their soaring, anthemic tracks to Boundary 2022. Their iconic sound fuses the musicality of laid back liquid and the energy of dancefloor DnB. Their music speaks for itself as "Touch" and “Solitude” have firmly established this production duo and DJ partnership as one of the most exciting and moving acts in the scene to see live. We can’t wait to hear these tracks being screamed at the top of Brighton’s lungs.

Kings of the Rollers - Kings of the Rollers are three iconic veterans of the scene: Serum, Voltage, and Bladerunner. They have become figureheads individually and have released singles on some of the scene's biggest drum and bass labels, but together they are much more than the sum of their parts. Their notoriety and prestige have been earnt behind the decks having played to crowds of tens of thousands at all the biggest festivals.

Bou - Deep in the jump-up/rollers/jungle melting pot and constantly pushing his sound to new places, few breakthrough artists have had the same impact as 6x award winning young Manchester murker Bou. His workflow is unmatched with coming thick and fast over the last few years with his release “Streetside” featuring Bru-C launching him to new heights. With the announcement of his new label “Gossip” we can’t wait to hear tunes being released that were teased in his blistering 100% Bou mix.

Shy FX - Shy FX is a veteran jungle/drum and bass DJ and producer who has scored several U.K. pop hits and helped the genre achieve mainstream acceptance while maintaining underground credibility. Shy has countless festival essentials under his belt that will sound incredible this summer!

M E L - From playing in Camden's rock bars, to djing alongside the likes of Wilkinson and Camo & Krooked, Mel is becoming one of the genre's rising stars. Also being a frequent staple of Ram's live stream line ups, we can’t wait to see her shell it on the SuperCharged stage.

David Rodigan - For over 40 years David Rodigan has been the top dog in the ganjascented, bass heavy-atmosphere of Britain’s reggae dance-halls. The key to his success has been an unsinkable passion for reggae music. We’ll be welcoming a true legend and British music icon.

Kanine - Supported by some of the biggest and most influential names in Drum & Bass, the young Londoner known as Kanine has risen to new heights in recent years. Originally recognised as one of the leading names in the new wave of Drum & Bass producers, his sound is evolving all the time as he moves towards being one of the most versatile artists in DnB.

Harriet Jaxxon - Returning to Boundary again after a standout set on our DNB stage last year, we had to invite Harriet back and give her a bigger platform this time around. Feet rooted in the deepest foundations, eyes fixed firmly on the future, a selection that spans all eras in between; Harriet Jaxxon is one of the most exciting, unique and diverse drum & bass artists to emerge in the UK in recent years.

TQD - TQD is a collaboration between Royal-T, DJ Q and Flava D, all heavy-hitting producers in the U.K. garage/grime scene. Together they capture the excitement of the garage and bassline scenes with their fast paced, bouncy tracks. It’s a pleasure to have them with us as our special guests. The Arch Stage UKG sounds to Boundary.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK