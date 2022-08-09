Bringing to life a "vile racist" on stage in Chichester

Michael Hodgson (Alan) & Richard Riddell (Lawrie) in Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads - photo by Helen Murray

Three years after its stint in the Spiegeltent, Roy Williams’ play gets a second chance in the Minerva (July 22-August 13).

It’s a play which explores the much more obvious forms of racism, but in the character of Alan, we get the insidious propaganda of the right-wing extremist.

“From an acting point of view I'm not saying it is easy. There is such a lot to grab hold of and there is such a lot of stimulus in what this man is saying. There are harder parts to play but it is a fantastic part to play. Everybody loves playing a villain maybe more than the romantic leads and you've just got to try to do it. He is vile but I try not to see him as terrible. I see him as somebody with a problem which he is trying to overcome, someone who thinks he's trying to make society a better place by espousing the view that multiculturalism does not work. He has his own intellectual academic agenda. He is a vile racist but his way is a non-violent studied way. He thinks it would be better for everybody, for the economy, for the white working class if everyone could realise that multiculturalism should just not be part of our society. He comes across as quite a reasonable man and not a ranting racist. But there is no doubt that he is a dangerous man and that his views are vile.

“We thought we were going to the National Theatre last time we were here, and it was a big disappointment when we didn't (Covid came along not long afterwards).

"But it is great to be back in Chichester. Chichester is a great place to work as an actor. There are many places that are not so great but this is brilliant and we have got three or four new cast members.

“Because of the physical nature of the play – it is basically one long scene – we are all thrust together and I think that is what has helped make us very very close.

"I don't think we would have been quite so well oiled together (if it had been a less tough play).”

The point is to get a reaction from the audience: “I want the audience to be polarised. Some people might agree with Alan about some of his arguments, the class elements. Do I agree with some of what he says about class? Yes, I do. Do I believe what he says about race? Absolutely I do not.

"I want to see the audience polarised and that is what theatre is supposed to do. This play is relevant. It is even more relevant than it was 20 years ago.

“People keep more quiet about their racism now and they have developed more sophisticated ways of being racist and I don't know how that is going to change.

"This play is ugly. It is meant to be. It is meant to be hard. And it is meant to be heart breaking.