BRIT Awards winners The Last Dinner Party announce Sussex tour date – and tickets are on sale from tomorrow

The Last Dinner Party have announced details of a huge headline tour that spans from the Autumn through to next Spring – and one of their stops is in Sussex.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be at the Brighton Centre on Friday, December 5, before heading to Australia in January and across Europe in February.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday, September 12. To book, visit https://brightoncentre.co.uk/whats-on/2025/the-last-dinner-party/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Last Dinner Party release their second album, From The Pyre, on 17th October 2025 via Island EMI. It was announced alongside the release of the album’s lead single, “This Is The Killer Speaking”. Watch the video HERE

The Last Dinner Party will perform at the Brighton Centre on Friday, December 5, 2025. Picture: Laura Marie Cieplik

The London five-piece headed into the studio early 2025 with Grammy Award winning producer Markus Dravs (Wolf Alice, Florence & The Machine, Bjork) to start work on the follow-up to their number 1 debut album, 2023’s Prelude to Ecstasy. From The Pyre is the sound of a band having a lot of fun rather than feeling any innate pressure to follow-up on what was an explosively successful debut record. It’s also the sound of a young band developing and maturing their songwriting together, as tight a unit as the endless months out on the road pay testament to.

The Last Dinner Party on From The Pyre:

“This record is a collection of stories, and the concept of album-as-mythos binds them. ‘The Pyre’ itself is an allegorical place in which these tales originate, a place of violence and destruction but also regeneration, passion and light.

“The songs are character driven but still deeply personal, a commonplace life event pushed to pathological extreme. Being ghosted becomes a Western dance with a killer, and heartbreak laughs into the face of the apocalypse. Lyrics invoke rifles, scythes, sailors, saints, cowboys, floods, Mother Earth, Joan of Arc, and blazing infernos. We found this kind of evocative imagery to be the most honest and truthful way to discuss the way our experiences felt, giving each the emotional weight it deserves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This record feels a little darker, more raw and more earthy; it takes place looking out at a sublime landscape rather than seated an opulent table. It also feels metatextual and cheeky in places, like a knowing look reflected back at ourselves.”

With two BRIT Awards to their name (including Breakthrough Artist earlier this year), and having sold out virtually every show they played right across the globe (including three sold-out hometown shows at London’s Eventim Apollo), The Last Dinner Party’s arrival and subsequent worldwide success was one of the most thrilling introductions to a new British band in decades, and From The Pyre’s opening introduction suggests that unparalleled success story shows no signs of relenting.