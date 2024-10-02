Britain's Got Talent star Barbara Nice comes to Brighton this December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for a life affirming evening of fun as Barbara Nice comes to Komedia Brighton on 5 December.

This lively evening with everyone’s favourite housewife is guaranteed to lift everyone’s spirits, as Barbara Nice shares her unique comic insights on what’s sucking the joy out of life and what that means for the current state of play. (Just don’t tell her husband, Ken, he thinks she’s cat sitting for her friend Vera.)

This is Barbara’s first UK tour since 2019 (the year she reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent) and although her occasional stage diving antics are not guaranteed in this show (“Piggin’ health and safety”) audiences can still expect a night out unlike any other.

“It’s been a good few years since I got out on the road with a show” says Barbara “and I’m looking forward to getting back out there and bringing some laughter and fun to various towns and cities. The message of the show is WTF! That’s where’s the fun!”

There’s a good reason that the show is called Fun! With Barbara Nice, the housewife and mother of five’s shows are known for their party atmosphere, with the opportunity for members of the audience to get as involved as they like. It’s all about leaving your cares in the theatre foyer, and enjoying a laugh-out-loud, joyful get-together so we can all feel the benefit, as Barbara helps everyone reconnect with the things that make life worth living.