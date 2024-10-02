Britain's Got Talent star Barbara Nice comes to Brighton this December

By Jane Walker
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 16:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Get ready for a life affirming evening of fun as Barbara Nice comes to Komedia Brighton on 5 December.

This lively evening with everyone’s favourite housewife is guaranteed to lift everyone’s spirits, as Barbara Nice shares her unique comic insights on what’s sucking the joy out of life and what that means for the current state of play. (Just don’t tell her husband, Ken, he thinks she’s cat sitting for her friend Vera.)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is Barbara’s first UK tour since 2019 (the year she reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent) and although her occasional stage diving antics are not guaranteed in this show (“Piggin’ health and safety”) audiences can still expect a night out unlike any other.

“It’s been a good few years since I got out on the road with a show” says Barbara “and I’m looking forward to getting back out there and bringing some laughter and fun to various towns and cities. The message of the show is WTF! That’s where’s the fun!”

Get ready for FUN! with Barbara NiceGet ready for FUN! with Barbara Nice
Get ready for FUN! with Barbara Nice

There’s a good reason that the show is called Fun! With Barbara Nice, the housewife and mother of five’s shows are known for their party atmosphere, with the opportunity for members of the audience to get as involved as they like. It’s all about leaving your cares in the theatre foyer, and enjoying a laugh-out-loud, joyful get-together so we can all feel the benefit, as Barbara helps everyone reconnect with the things that make life worth living.

Related topics:Brighton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.