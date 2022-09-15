Burgess Hill Choral Society looking for new members

Michael Stefan Wood

“I suppose there are two main things (that keep me so interested and motivated).

"Firstly, I just love introducing to people beautiful music and getting them to perform it so amateurs, particularly people who have perhaps never sung this kind of music before, realise they can suddenly be part of wonderful music.

“Then for the many very experienced singers in the choir, I try to bring out different details so that there’s something for everybody.”

Some of the choir members are singing music they know well.

Michael tries to keep things new.

“The interpretations that we do are not just copies of the same old thing or even the same the way as I’ve done it previously with the same choral society, but we try to bring something fresh to it each time and bring something more meaningful out of the music. The choir is always moving forward.

"That’s one of the things that I like about it. The new people that we constantly have bring a freshness of sound and their own experience of singing to the choir.

"So it’s a continually developing entity.”

The choir’s autumn season started on Monday, September 12.

New members are welcome to try a taster session through September to get the feel of the choir and rehearsal style.

Rehearsals are at the URC Hall, Junction Road, Burgess Hill on Mondays from 7.30-9.45pm.

Choir spokeswoman Frances Eales added: “We’re excited this season to be performing Vivaldi’s Gloria and Schubert’s Mass in G. In our Christmas concert, we’ll also be including carols for choir and audience.

"For more information, visit our website on www.burgesshillchoral.org, look at our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BHCS2 or phone us on 07522 493966.”