Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra and Partridge Green Players in action

The Mozart soloists (contributed pic)

Spokesman Richard Light said: “Join us for a night to remember. Tickets are available online at https://www.bhso.org.uk/box-office/ and in-person at Burgess Hill Help Point.

"The orchestra's brass section will open this musical evening with Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man. This piece was originally suggested to Copland by conductor Eugene Goosens in 1942 as a concert-opening fanfare for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. It celebrates the Century of the Common Man. In 1977 it was re-imagined and greatly extended by progressive rock group Emerson Lake and Palmer, with Copland's blessing. The Fanfare will be followed by an homage to the genius of film composer John Williams with the enchanting Flying Theme from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. This 1982 film tells the story of Elliott, a boy who befriends an extraterrestrial stranded on Earth. The piece depicts the moment when E.T. and Elliott take flight for the first time. It is one of Williams' most magical works.

“The first half will close with wind soloists from the orchestra showcasing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante for wind K297b.

"Composed in 1778 and not performed at the time, this work was lost for nearly 100 years. After the interval, immerse yourself in the grandeur and emotional depth of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's magnum opus, the Fifth Symphony.”

