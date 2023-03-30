Busted confirm Brighton date

A spokesman said: “Impossible though it may seem, it’s been 20 years since Busted bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single What I Go To School For. It kickstarted a succession of hits for the trio, including the number one smashes Crashed The Wedding, Who’s David, Thunderbirds Are Go, You Said No and the top-three singles Year 3000, Air Hostess and Sleeping With The Light On. Now Busted celebrate their 20th anniversary by announcing details of a major UK arena tour starting on September 2 in Plymouth, alongside a series of new versions of 15 of their classic hits to be released in the build-up, with some very special guests. The tour will see the original much-loved trio – James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis – play their hits and fan favourites to a combined audience of 150,000 people over the course of 15 shows this September. Supporting Busted will be the iconic Hanson for all the shows from Birmingham onwards. The pop trio brothers are behind hits including the number-one smash MMMBop, Where’s The Love, I Will Come To You and Penny & Me. The line-up will also feature New Hope Club, who scored a top-five with their self-titled debut album and have since exceeded 2 billion streams.