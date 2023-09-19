Busy autumn ahead for Eastbourne Choral Society
Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg said: “Rehearsals run from 7.30-9.30 on Tuesday evenings in term-time and will focus this term on two major works in preparation for the choir’s next concert.
“This will be held at All Saints’ on Saturday, November 25 and will feature Handel’s Alexander’s Feast – a description of a banquet held by Alexander the Great in Persia – and Puccini’s Messa di Gloria.
"The concert will be held at 4pm instead of the usual 7.30pm; while everyone hopes that late-November will not involve particularly inclement weather, a winter’s afternoon concert is intended to make the logistics of travelling as easy as possible.
“Handel composed Alexander’s Feast in 1736. Its premiere was at London’s Covent Garden Theatre where the piece was an immediate success. This encouraged Handel to make the transition from writing Italian operas to English choral works.
“First performed in 1880, Puccini’s Messa di Gloria was a resounding success but became overshadowed by his famous operas such as La Bohème, Tosca and Madame Butterfly. Rediscovered in the 1950s, the Messa di Gloria began to be performed once again to critical acclaim which continues to the present.”
Alison added: “Eastbourne Choral Society is very much looking forward to bringing both of these uplifting works to the local audience and is always pleased to welcome new singers.
"Choral singing has long been recognised as an activity which promotes participants’ physical, mental and emotional well-being while providing opportunities for socialising in addition to singing.
"These beneficial aspects are extremely important to Eastbourne Choral Society, and the choir will be very happy to welcome new prospective members.”
Full details of the choir, initial contact details for membership enquiries, and the full programme of events can all be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.