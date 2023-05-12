Busy month of exhibitions at Worthing’s Colonnade House

May will offer a busy month of exhibitions and events at Colonnade House in Worthing.

Kevin Hicks: Digital Artist & Photographer, May 16-21: “Discover the photographic skills of Kevin Hicks and see the world through his lens. Kevin has worked in the photographic and event industry for over 30 years. Kevin specialises in landscapes, animals, architecture, aviation and agriculture.”

Jo Jones: Sea, Sun, Salt & Sparkle, May 16-28: “Jo Jones will be showing two separate shows with us across her two-week exhibition. In the first week, you can catch Sea, Sun, Salt & Sparkle inspired by living by the sea. In the second week, you’ll be able to see Seasons which is a “painterly nod to what a wonderful world this is”.

Anna Vartiainen: Everything Must Go, May 23-28 : “Artist Anna Vartianien and her family are moving up to Glasgow. During this one week exhibition, she’ll be having a big sale of her work as well as the contents of her FOUND shop & studio. Bargain hunting aside, there is a philosophical side to the exhibition, exploring change; the impermanence of things and life itself.”

Glenn Phur: Signature Art, Icons, landscapes – Art for the Heart, May 30-June 4: “Worthing artist Glenn Phur is bringing a range of portraiture paintings to the gallery.