Their Fantastique concert will be performed twice in June, opening the Cuckfield Music Festival on Saturday, June 17 before a performance at the orchestra’s regular home at The Capitol on Saturday, June 24.
Spokeswoman Fiona Corbett-Clark said: “The concerts will be packed full of orchestral favourites. “Fantastique” opens with Tchaikovsky’s dramatic and beautiful Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture. Horsham-based BBC Young Musician percussion finalist, Toril Azzalini-Machecler, then takes the stage to showcase Emmanuel Séjourné’s enchanting Concerto for Marimba and Strings. After the interval HSO perform Berlioz’s thrilling orchestral showpiece, Symphonie Fantastique.
“The concert at The Capitol on 24th June starts at 7.30pm, with tickets available from the Capitol Box Office: thecapitolhorsham.com.
“HSO continue their summer series on Wednesday 5 July at St Mary’s Church Horsham with a performance of Brahm’s glorious Second Piano Concerto featuring pianist James Sherlock, conducted by Steve Dummer. Recently graduated from the Sibelius Academy conducting class, Irish/British conductor and pianist James Sherlock is quickly establishing a name for himself on the podium. This season he conducts the Danish National Symphony Orchestra, Copenhagen Philharmonic, as well as the English Chamber Orchestra. He also directs Tenebrae Choir on tours to Germany, Austria and France and the UK, as well as the BBC Singers and Danish National Radio Choir. He has a particular interest in the voice and continues to perform as a pianist regularly on the recital stage alongside artists such as Angelika Kirchschlager, Dame Felicity Lott, Sir Thomas Allen, Lawrence Brownlee as well as Dame Shirley Bassey.
“The concert also features Beethoven’s powerful Egmont Overture which will be conducted by guest conductor, Vincent Godfrey. The concert starts at 8.15pm with doors open at 8pm. Tickets available from ticketsource.co.uk/horshamsymphony
“For more information please visit horshamsymphony.org.uk.”