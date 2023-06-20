“HSO continue their summer series on Wednesday 5 July at St Mary’s Church Horsham with a performance of Brahm’s glorious Second Piano Concerto featuring pianist James Sherlock, conducted by Steve Dummer. Recently graduated from the Sibelius Academy conducting class, Irish/British conductor and pianist James Sherlock is quickly establishing a name for himself on the podium. This season he conducts the Danish National Symphony Orchestra, Copenhagen Philharmonic, as well as the English Chamber Orchestra. He also directs Tenebrae Choir on tours to Germany, Austria and France and the UK, as well as the BBC Singers and Danish National Radio Choir. He has a particular interest in the voice and continues to perform as a pianist regularly on the recital stage alongside artists such as Angelika Kirchschlager, Dame Felicity Lott, Sir Thomas Allen, Lawrence Brownlee as well as Dame Shirley Bassey.